282,080 Shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 282,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Mortgage Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,528,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,950,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 90,110 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVR opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.15%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

