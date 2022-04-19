32,419 Shares in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Benchmark Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 162,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 34,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BHE stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $827.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.32.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $633.05 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 66.00%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

