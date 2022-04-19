39,946 Shares in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGF opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.