4,150 Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,290,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,077,000 after acquiring an additional 118,019 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of SouthState by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 652,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SouthState by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,204,000 after purchasing an additional 140,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,626,000 after purchasing an additional 406,152 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

SSB stock opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.83. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.13.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.