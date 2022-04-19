4,169 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,169 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,560,000 after buying an additional 198,041 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after buying an additional 1,989,083 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Q2 by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after buying an additional 196,729 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,484,000 after buying an additional 586,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Q2 by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after buying an additional 65,427 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

QTWO stock opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.18 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

