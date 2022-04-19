4,226 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Service Co. International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Service Co. International by 17.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

