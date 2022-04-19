4,296 Shares in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,646.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,400.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

