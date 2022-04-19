44,820 Shares in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Blucora at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 23.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 13.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCOR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $972.18 million, a PE ratio of 144.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. Blucora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

