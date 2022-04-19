4,510 Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RXRX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $9,168,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,639,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,721,000 after buying an additional 339,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after buying an additional 323,586 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 695,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -2.84.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 1,832.18%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 855,565 shares of company stock worth $6,341,546 in the last ninety days.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

