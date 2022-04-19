466 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC grew its position in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Dover by 83.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dover by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Dover by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dover by 10.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.77.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $146.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $138.87 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.69 and a 200 day moving average of $165.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

