47,036 Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of Innoviva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Innoviva by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Innoviva by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Innoviva by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on INVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 5,385,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $26,926,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

