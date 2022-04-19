59,877 Shares in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of United Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 339,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 168,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 710.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,219 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $123.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.68.

United Insurance ( NASDAQ:UIHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $155.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Insurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

United Insurance Profile (Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.