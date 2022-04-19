6,070 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 146,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Shares of LVS opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.