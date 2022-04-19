67,983 Shares in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Douglas Elliman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 6.62 per share, with a total value of 33,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Richard Lampen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 6.98 per share, with a total value of 139,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 100,242 shares of company stock valued at $680,800 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:DOUG opened at 6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 7.18. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a one year low of 6.50 and a one year high of 12.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc provides residential real estate brokerage services in the United States. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,600 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan area, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

