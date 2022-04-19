70,259 Shares in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of indie Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $884.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.26.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on INDI. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $63,502.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,177. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

