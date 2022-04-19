7,540 Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 500.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 109.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

