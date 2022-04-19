84,878 Shares in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Wipro by 104.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after buying an additional 3,527,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 49.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,758 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wipro by 220.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 60.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,831,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,990 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 191.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,320,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 867,945 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Wipro stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

