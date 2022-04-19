8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.65.
Several research analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
In other 8X8 news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,510 shares of company stock valued at $306,157 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.10.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
