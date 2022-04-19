8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get 8X8 alerts:

In other 8X8 news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,510 shares of company stock valued at $306,157 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.