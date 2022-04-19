9,725 Shares in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE PMM opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $8.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.