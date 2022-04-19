9,772 Shares in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 30.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,019,000 after purchasing an additional 275,648 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 29.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $88.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

MGRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Profile (Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.