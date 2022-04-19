9,894 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,894 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.1% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,726 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 10,980 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 376,381 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $126,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.68.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $280.52 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.81. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

