A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24,300.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMKBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.48. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 50.96%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3538 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 27.48%.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

