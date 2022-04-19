Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,040,000 after purchasing an additional 462,968 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,979 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $74.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

