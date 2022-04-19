Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 37,715 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,715 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 981,283 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,467,000 after acquiring an additional 572,614 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

LUV stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

