Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 172.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

V.F. stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

