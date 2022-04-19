Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,012 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

