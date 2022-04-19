American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,417 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $96,313,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

