American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,164,000 after purchasing an additional 174,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $260,423.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,507 in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

