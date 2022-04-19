American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,552,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 511.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.81. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.94. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.57 and a 12-month high of $150.99.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

