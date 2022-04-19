Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.9% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $165.07 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

