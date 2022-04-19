Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s 2nd Largest Position

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,234 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Apple were worth $104,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,735,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.