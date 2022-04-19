Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.5% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $165.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day moving average of $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.