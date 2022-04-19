Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

AAPL opened at $165.07 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

