Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

AAPL opened at $165.07 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

