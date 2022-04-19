Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $165.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.19 and a 200 day moving average of $163.96. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

