Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.4% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,487,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,582,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $991,372,000 after buying an additional 121,172 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.07 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.19 and a 200 day moving average of $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

