Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 266 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

