Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 994 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,314,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,084,000 after purchasing an additional 171,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 115,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,086,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 44,650 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $111,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,068.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock worth $2,853,912. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDC. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. Teradata’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

