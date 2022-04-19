Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.26% of Natural Gas Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $36,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $27,623.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $85,646 over the last ninety days. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.76 million, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.76. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 12.68%.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

