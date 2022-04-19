Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,968,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

