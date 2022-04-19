Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,575 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

