Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,485,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 35,117 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 806,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 353,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.70 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.