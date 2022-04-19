Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 4,919 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,747,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,241,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,777,000 after acquiring an additional 567,153 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after buying an additional 1,104,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,947,000 after buying an additional 353,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KNX opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

