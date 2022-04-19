Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,289 shares of company stock worth $929,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of ALKS opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

