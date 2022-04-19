Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 58,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 144,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,062,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 393,883 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDP. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

BLDP opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.