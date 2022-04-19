Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Territorial Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBNK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

In other news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $83,153.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,999.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $219.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.