Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 293,989 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 8.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 34.4% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 236.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 33.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

