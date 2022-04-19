Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,516,000 after acquiring an additional 35,165 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 217.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $79.23.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

