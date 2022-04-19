Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 229,443 ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 229,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.23% of ServiceSource International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in ServiceSource International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceSource International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SREV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceSource International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SREV opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $114.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 496,230 shares of company stock valued at $593,977. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceSource International Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.