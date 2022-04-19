Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,492 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 308,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLM opened at $362.47 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.69 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.14.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.30.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

